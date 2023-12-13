Exclusive

NodeKit closes $1.2 million pre-seed round to build Avalanche-based network for rollups

Crypto Ecosystems • December 13, 2023, 10:05AM EST
Published 5 minutes earlier on
The Block

Quick Take

  • NodeKit raised $1.2M in a pre-seed funding round for its Avalanche-based platform, SEQ — a Layer 1 subnet that aims to enable performant rollup chains.

NodeKit, the team working on Avalanche-based network SEQ, has raised $1.2M in a pre-seed round led by Borderless Capital, with participation from the Avalanche Blizzard Fund, Polygon Ventures and Wormhole Cross-Chain Ecosystem Fund.

NodeKit is building SEQ, a shared sequencer Layer 1 network that will aid rollup chains in launching and decentralizing their transactional sequencing. SEQ will operate as an individual blockchain or subnet in the Avalanche ecosystem. 

Most existing rollup chains in the broader Ethereum ecosystem will be compatible with SEQ in terms of software, including smart contract rollups (such as ZK and optimistic) and frameworks like OP Stack. Furthermore, rollups integrating with SEQ will gain cross-chain interoperability with each other.

“NodeKit enables rollups to have seamless interoperability, which unlocks innovative rollup design, empowering on-chain applications to directly compete with centralized off-chain applications," “Noah Pravecek, CEO of NodeKit, stated. "This enables a new design space for rollups, where they don’t have to choose between decentralization or high user growth.” 

SEQ’s design will also support various data availability layers like Celestia.

THE SCOOP

Keep up with the latest news, trends, charts and views on crypto and DeFi with a new biweekly newsletter from The Block's Frank Chaparro

By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

The testnet launch of SEQ is planned for 2024, followed by a mainnet release later.

Leveraging Avalanche’s HyperSDK

SEQ is one of the first major projects to be developed using Avalanche’s HyperSDK software toolkit. HyperSDK offers builders customizability while optimizing for custom blockchains built atop Avalanche.

NodeKit marks Avalanche’s entry into the highly competitive and ever-expanding Ethereum Layer 2 niche. Layer 2 sequencers collect fees as users transact, with top Layer 2s like Optimism and Arbitrum generating millions of dollars in total fees in recent months.


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

About Author

Vishal Chawla is The Block’s crypto ecosystems editor and has spent over six years covering tech protocols, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and cloud computing. Vishal likes to delve deep into blockchain intricacies to ensure readers are well-informed about the continuously evolving crypto landscape. He is also a staunch advocate for rigorous security practices in the space. Before joining The Block, Vishal held positions at IDG ComputerWorld, CIO, and Crypto Briefing. He can be reached on Twitter at @vishal4c and via email at [email protected]

Editor

To contact the editor of this story:
Adam James at
[email protected]

More by Vishal Chawla