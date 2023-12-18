METIS token surges after announcement of ecosystem development fund

Crypto Ecosystems • December 18, 2023, 12:50PM EST
Published 1 minute earlier on
The Block

Quick Take

  • The Ethereum Layer 2 scaling protocol Metis has dedicated 4.6 million METIS tokens toward the new Metis Ecosystem Development Fund. 
  • The Fund will begin disbursing grants in the first quarter of 2024. 

The native token for the Ethereum Layer 2 protocol Metis METIS +16.34% spiked on Monday after the announcement of a development fund for the ecosystem. 

The Metis Ecosystem Development Fund was allotted 4.6 million METIS, worth over $100 million, that will be used to fund grants for dApps, sequencer mining and other product development projects, the protocol said in a statement. Metis will begin giving out funding starting in the first quarter of 2024. 

Metis aims to be the first fully decentralized Ethereum Layer 2 by the end of 2023, The Block previously reported.

"We aim to reaffirm our stance and path towards true decentralization through Metis EDF, and believe that in the long term, the fund can grow to be self-sustainable and a public goods funding mechanism to secure the perpetual development of the Metis ecosystem," Metis said.

THE SCOOP

Keep up with the latest news, trends, charts and views on crypto and DeFi with a new biweekly newsletter from The Block's Frank Chaparro

By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

Token surges

METIS was trading at $28.06 at 12:38 p.m. ET, an increase of 13.7% over the previous day, according to The Block's Price page for the token

Price performance for METIS. Image: The Block Price Page


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

About Author

MK Manoylov has been a reporter for The Block since 2020 — joining just before bitcoin surpassed $20,000 for the first time. Since then, MK has written nearly 1,000 articles for the publication, covering any and all crypto news but with a penchant toward NFT, metaverse, web3 gaming, funding, crime, hack and crypto ecosystem stories. MK holds a graduate degree from New York University's Science, Health and Environmental Reporting Program (SHERP) and has also covered health topics for WebMD and Insider. You can follow MK on X @MManoylov and on LinkedIn.

Editor

To contact the editor of this story:
Nathan Crooks at
[email protected]

More by MK Manoylov