BlackRock's proposed spot bitcoin ETF gets a ticker in latest filing with SEC

December 18, 2023
Published 1 minute earlier on
The Block

Quick Take

  • BlackRock’s proposed spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund now has a ticker: IBIT.
  • Updated filing includes new language about cash redemption vs. in-kind. 

BlackRock's proposed spot bitcoin ETF was christened with the ticker IBIT, according to an amended S-1 filing on Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 

The updated filing also included new language about the creation and redemption mechanism to be employed by the fund, a topic of recent meetings between BlackRock and SEC officials.  

"The Trust issues and redeems Baskets on a continuous basis," according to the filing. "These transactions will take place in exchange for cash. Subject to the In-Kind Regulatory Approval, these transactions may also take place in exchange for bitcoin."

Ark 21Shares and WisdomTree also filed amended S-1 filings with the SEC on Monday for their proposed spot bitcoin funds. The regulator has yet to approve one, although the market has surged amid optimism that a decision could be closer. 


