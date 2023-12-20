This marketplace is attempting to disrupt high-end spirit and wine trading with blockchain tech

Episode 106 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Baxus Founder & CEO Tzvi Wiesel.

Tzvi Wiesel is the founder and CEO of Baxus, a startup in the wine and spirits industry attempting to revolutionize the way these products are traded, authenticated and valued globally.

In this episode, Wiesel explains how his company leverages blockchain technology for ownership proof, authentication and secure storage — and how Baxus aims to address challenges like opaque pricing and legal complexities in the alcoholic beverage market.