Bitcoin futures show 'clear bullish indicator' for spring 2024, analyst says

There is a substantial premium of over $2,000 on bitcoin futures contracts on Binance that are set to expire at the end of March. These conditions indicate the market expects bitcoin's price to appreciate this spring, according to an analyst.

When futures contracts trade at a higher value than the current spot price, it is termed "contango." This condition indicates that the market anticipates an appreciation in the price of the asset before the expiration date of the futures contract, which, in this case, is March 29.

YouHodler Chief of Markets Ruslan Lienkha described the current contango as "a clear bullish indicator" for bitcoin. He added that institutional investors are hedging the bitcoin price using futures and that they expect further growth after the possible approval of multiple spot bitcoin ETFs. "Institutional investors are accepting the current price for their future bitcoin purchases and are ready to pay more to fixate the current price for future asset purchases," Lienkha told The Block.

Bitcoin annualized daily basis hits all-time high

The heightened premium on bitcoin futures contracts is evident in data from The Block, which also indicates that the market is factoring in an anticipated increase in the price of bitcoin by the end of March.

The difference between the spot price of an asset and the future price of the same asset has increased to an all-time high, according to The Block's Data Dashboard. Data from Binance Futures contracts with a quarterly expiry date of the end of March show that the bitcoin annualized daily basis is now over 20%. "When the basis is increasing, it suggests that the market expects the spot price to rise," Deribit Chief Commercial Officer Luuk Strijers told The Block.

Over the past 24 hours, bitcoin briefly surged to a year-to-date high of over $45,800, propelled by the increasing anticipation that regulatory approval for U.S.-based spot bitcoin ETFs could be granted soon. The largest digital asset by market cap has since posted a slight retrace to change hands for $45,284 at 10:50 a.m. ET, according to The Block's Prices Page. Major altcoins such as solana, the native token of the Solana network, and ether also posted daily gains of 4% and 2% respectively.