Starknet opens up delegated vote for moving STRK fee payment upgrade from testnet to mainnet

Crypto Ecosystems • January 4, 2024, 10:50AM EST
Published 1 minute earlier on
The Block

Quick Take

  • Starknet opened up a vote for transitioning v0.13.0 upgrades from testnet to mainnet. 
  • The upgrade would add transaction fees payment in STRK, the protocol’s forthcoming native token, as well as ether. 

The Ethereum Layer 2 validity roll-up Starknet opened up a community vote over the transitioning of major upgrades in Starknet v0.13.0 from testnet to mainnet.

The upgrades facilitate transaction fee payments in STRK, the native token for Starknet, in addition to ether, which the protocol had been accepting prior. STRK is not yet available, and it wasn't immediately clear how the vote would impact issuance. 

Community members can voice input from 7:00 a.m. ET on Jan. 4 to  7:00 a.m. ET on Jan. 8 at on the Starknet Governance Hub, the protocol wrote on social media

Token-gated vote

Some community members appeared confused as to how the vote could occur before the STRK airdrop, but the vote relies on delegates, not token holders. Over the past year, Starknet Foundation distributed voting power to a broad group of independent delegates.

"We encourage ALL members of the Starknet community to join the discussion and voice opinions on the proposed update on the community forum," Starket wrote.

Starknet did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Block. 


