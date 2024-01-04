Curve Finance set to integrate ZetaChain for native bitcoin cross-chain swaps

  • Curve Finance will integrate with ZetaChain to introduce native bitcoin support for omnichain asset pools.
  • Once deployed, Curve users can engage in cross-chain swaps, exchanging native bitcoin for other supported tokens or vice versa.
Once deployed, Curve users can send native bitcoin and exchange it for other supported tokens or vice versa.

