Coinbase plans acquisition to expand derivatives offering in EU

Coinbase said Friday that it is in the process of acquiring a MiFID-licensed entity to expand its derivatives offering in the EU.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval and could close later in 2024, it said in a blog post. The name of the company, which is based in Cyprus, is unknown.

The license will allow Coinbase to offer cryptocurrency-based derivatives in Europe. The exchange currently only offers spot trading in the EU.

THE SCOOP Keep up with the latest news, trends, charts and views on crypto and DeFi with a new biweekly newsletter from The Block's Frank Chaparro By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy EMAIL Also receive The Daily and our weekly Data & Insights newsletters - both are FREE By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

"Adding such a license to our international portfolio would further support the strong interest we’ve seen in our derivatives offerings and help us capture more of the ~75% of the global crypto market claimed by derivatives," Coinbase said.

The purchase is subject to regulatory approval and Coinbase has "a long road ahead before finalizing” it, the company added.