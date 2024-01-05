Coinbase plans acquisition to expand derivatives offering in EU

  • Coinbase entered into an agreement to buy a company holding a Mifid II license, a step to start offering crypto derivatives in the EU.

Coinbase said Friday that it is in the process of acquiring a MiFID-licensed entity to expand its derivatives offering in the EU.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval and could close later in 2024, it said in a blog post. The name of the company, which is based in Cyprus, is unknown.

The license will allow Coinbase to offer cryptocurrency-based derivatives in Europe. The exchange currently only offers spot trading in the EU. 

"Adding such a license to our international portfolio would further support the strong interest we’ve seen in our derivatives offerings and help us capture more of the ~75% of the global crypto market claimed by derivatives," Coinbase said.

The purchase is subject to regulatory approval and Coinbase has "a long road ahead before finalizing” it, the company added.


