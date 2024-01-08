Bitcoin surpasses $47,000 for first time since late 2021

Market Updates • January 8, 2024, 2:41PM EST
Published 1 minute earlier on
The Block

Quick Take

  • The price of bitcoin broke past $47,000 at around 2:15 p.m. ET on Jan. 8. 
  • Bitcoin’s price hasn’t been that high since December 2021, The Block’s price data show.

The price of Bitcoin BTC +6.61% surpassed a significant level as the race for a spot exchange-traded fund approval heats up. 

The world's most popular cryptocurrency by market capitalization broke past $47,000 at around 2:15 p.m. ET. Bitcoin now trades at $47,109 as of 2:20 p.m. ET — a 6.85% 24-hour increase — The Block's bitcoin price data show. 

The price of bitcoin surpassed $47,000. Source: The Block

Bitcoin surpassed $45,000 this morning at 8:00 a.m. ET, correlating with $6 million in shorts, The Block previously reported. 

THE SCOOP

Keep up with the latest news, trends, charts and views on crypto and DeFi with a new biweekly newsletter from The Block's Frank Chaparro

By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

Spot bitcoin ETF bullishness

As the first-ever spot bitcoin ETF gears up for a potential green light, the effect of a new exchange-traded fund could drastically impact the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin and other crypto markets saw renewed interest as a spot bitcoin ETF approval became increasingly more expected toward the end of last year, with crypto exchange volume breaking $1 trillion for the first time since late 2022. 

A spot bitcoin ETF could cause up to $100 billion in new inflows to occur throughout 2024, leading to a possible future of bitcoin's price reaching $200,000 by the end of the year, Standard Chartered said earlier today. 


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

About Author

MK Manoylov has been a reporter for The Block since 2020 — joining just before bitcoin surpassed $20,000 for the first time. Since then, MK has written nearly 1,000 articles for the publication, covering any and all crypto news but with a penchant toward NFT, metaverse, web3 gaming, funding, crime, hack and crypto ecosystem stories. MK holds a graduate degree from New York University's Science, Health and Environmental Reporting Program (SHERP) and has also covered health topics for WebMD and Insider. You can follow MK on X @MManoylov and on LinkedIn.

Editor

To contact the editor of this story:
Adam James at
[email protected]

More by MK Manoylov