Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis hires Chief Information Security Officer

Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis hired Omesh Agam as its Chief Information Security Officer.

Agam will head security engineering, operations, compliance and other endeavors for Chainalysis's global security team, the firm wrote in a release.

"I look forward to working with the security team and folks across Chainalysis to contribute to this important mission, and am pumped to dive in and help securely scale the platform and organization," Agam said.

Prior to joining Chainalysis, Agam served as the CISO for the professional services firm Celonis for two years and at the software company Appian Corporation for three years, according to Agam's LinkedIn profile.

In October 2023, Chainalysis cut 150 employees comprising about 15% of its staff. Leadership at the time noted that market conditions forced the firm to reduce its expenses as it shifts to focusing on government contracting as opposed to the commercial market, The Block previously reported.