Pontem raises $6 million to enable Ethereum and Move-compatible apps

Venture Capital • January 11, 2024, 12:00PM EST
The Block

Quick Take

  • Pontem has raised $6 million in a funding round co-led by Faction and Lightspeed Venture Partners.
  • The capital will be used to enable developers to build apps that are both Ethereum Virtual Machine and Move-compatible.

Web3 product development studio Pontem has raised a $6 million financing round, co-led by Faction and Lightspeed Venture Partners. 

Participants in the round also include Pantera Capital, Aptos Foundation, Wintermute, Altonomy, Shima Capital and Kraken Ventures, among others.

Pontem plans on deploying the funds to enable developers to build apps that are both Ethereum Virtual Machine and Move-compatible — expanding the usage of the Move programming language beyond the Aptos and Sui blockchains.

"We aim to deploy this influx of capital to increase usage of Move beyond Aptos and Sui, empowering dapp teams with a programming language that enables devs to add new features that support the security and scalability needed for mass adoption," Pontem co-founder Alejo Pint said in a statement. "Vendor lock into the EVM is only a temporary problem. We aim to solve this problem on Ethereum to enable Web2 devs to more easily and confidently enter the space."

"Pontem is building critical primitives for the Move ecosystems," Faction Partner Banafsheh Fathieh said. "Pantera is excited to be investing into Pontem and help fuel the Move and Aptos ecosystem. We believe the team has been doing a tremendous job of building the necessary financial and technical infrastructure to bring consumers and developers to the decentralized web," Pantera Capital Managing Partner Paul Veradittakit added.

This latest funding round brings Pontem's total raised capital to $10.5 million, following a $4.5 million raise in June 2021 via a private token sale led by Mechanism Capital and Kenetic Capital, alongside Delphi Ventures and Animoca Brands.

Pontem's technology was originally developed by Aptos team members. Aptos is a relatively new Layer 1 blockchain based on the Move programming language developed at Meta — composed of people from Facebook’s now shut-down Diem stablecoin project.

THE SCOOP

Keep up with the latest news, trends, charts and views on crypto and DeFi with a new biweekly newsletter from The Block's Frank Chaparro

By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

Increasing the usage of Move ecosystems

Move is a Rust-derived programming language designed for creating secure and efficient smart contracts. Unlike the EVM that utilizes the Solidity language, the Move VM aims to enhance throughput via parallel processing. Pontem also argues that Move is more appealing for Web2 developers from traditional finance and tech sectors looking to build in Web3 as they are already accustomed to similar static-type languages.

The capital is earmarked for developing Move Virtual Machine products on EVM-compatible blockchains like Ethereum, including the new Move-based Layer 2 Lumio — an optimistic rollup on Ethereum that leverages alternative Layer 1s like Aptos to process transactions.

Pontem claims products already deployed on Aptos, including the Pontem Wallet and Liquidswap DEX, have garnered 40,000 weekly active users and up to $1 million in daily volume, respectively.

Pontem also said it plans to add support for the Solana Virtual Machine and other blockchain languages in the future.

Disclaimer: Evgeny Gaevoy, the founder and CEO of Wintermute, previously sat on The Block's board of directors from April 2023 to early November 2023 and remains a minority shareholder.


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

About Author

James Hunt is a reporter at The Block, based in the UK. As the writer behind The Daily newsletter, James also keeps you up to speed on the latest crypto news every weekday. Prior to joining The Block in 2022, James spent four years as a freelance writer in the industry, contributing to both publications and crypto project content. James’ coverage spans everything from Bitcoin and Ethereum to Layer 2 scaling solutions, avant-garde DeFi protocols, evolving DAO governance structures, trending NFTs and memecoins, regulatory landscapes, crypto company deals and the immersive metaverse. You can get in touch with James on Twitter or Telegram via @humanjets or email him at [email protected].

Editor

To contact the editor of this story:
Nathan Crooks at
[email protected]

More by James Hunt