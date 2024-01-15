Bitcoin long-short ratio hits multi-month high on Binance

Market Updates • January 15, 2024, 7:57AM EST
Published 1 minute earlier on
The Block

Quick Take

  • The bitcoin long-short ratio on Binance Futures has hit a multi-month high.
  • Onchain data shows the majority of derivatives traders have taken a bullish stance in the past 24 hours, according to Coinglass data.

The ratio between longs and shorts for bitcoin on Binance Futures has risen to a multi-month high. This metric is considered a barometer of investor anticipation, with a high long-short ratio indicating that more investors have a positive expectation for the bitcoin price.

In the past 24 hours, the long-short ratio has increased sharply to 2.86, according to The Block's Data Dashboard — despite BTC -1.12% retracing gains made since multiple spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds were approved. The present reading is relatively high, considering that if an equal number of traders were positioned long and short, the reading would be 1.

Last week, before multiple spot bitcoin ETFs were approved, the long-short ratio was at a low of 0.86. However, after approval, the ratio rose, as traders speculated on the asset's appreciation.

Coinglass data also concurs with that from The Block, showing that more trader positions are long rather than short. The crypto derivatives data analysis platform puts the current long-short ratio for bitcoin positions on Binance Futures at 2.63.

The bitcoin long-short ratio on Binance Futures shows an increase in open long positions. Image: Coinglass

Open trades show higher bullish sentiment

According to Coinglass, a high long-short ratio suggests bullish market sentiment, while a low ratio suggests bearish market sentiment.

THE SCOOP

Keep up with the latest news, trends, charts and views on crypto and DeFi with a new biweekly newsletter from The Block's Frank Chaparro

By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

The current bitcoin sentiment on Coinglass is weighted towards bullish bets. The distribution of long positions compared to short positions in the last 24 hours indicates that 42% of traders have adopted a bullish stance, whereas only 22% have taken a bearish position. The remaining percentage comprises neutral positions.

Bitcoin sentiment indicator shows the majority of trader positions reflect a bullish perspective. Image Coinglass.

Bull sentiment could become exhausted

Contrarian traders might analyze the current market structure and observe that many have already taken long positions. This cohort of traders might anticipate that the momentum of bullish sentiment is beginning to slow down or level off.

Contrarian trading strategies often involve going against the crowd, assuming that a crowded trade might be nearing exhaustion. These times of crowded trading, such as a relatively high or low long-short ratio, could be followed by a cascade of liquidations if the bitcoin price suddenly swings in a particular direction.

The price of the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization declined by over 0.3% in the past 24 hours, falling to $42,602 at 7:50 a.m. ET, according to The Block's Price Page.


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

About Author

Brian McGleenon is a UK-based markets reporter for The Block. He has worked as a financial journalist and producer for multiple news outlets over the years, such as Fuji Television, The Independent, Yahoo Finance, The Evening Standard, and The Daily Express. Brian is also a screenwriter and producer with one feature film produced and one in development with Northern Ireland Screen. Apart from web3 and cryptocurrency developments, he is also interested in geopolitics, environmental issues, artificial intelligence, and longevity research. Get in touch via email [email protected].

Editor

To contact the editor of this story:
Adam James at
[email protected]

More by Brian McGleenon