OP Crypto Rebrands as Inception Capital: A Name That Embodies Vision And Multicultural Strength

OP Crypto, a web3 venture capital firm, announces its rebranding to Inception Capital. This change underscores the firm's core mission: to be the birthplace of groundbreaking startups while highlighting its unique multicultural identity. In the last two years, the firm has experienced remarkable growth, deeply embedding itself in the burgeoning East-West web3 landscape. As a result, the brand upgrade was essential to better reflect what the firm has become.

"Inception Capital represents our commitment to nurturing early-stage innovations into global success stories," explained David Gan, founder and general partner of Inception Capital. "Our new name reflects our dedication to being the starting point, the ‘inception’ for visionary entrepreneurs, and our unique ability to bridge diverse markets with our multinational expertise."

The han character for the number “3” in the new logo represents web3 and the concept of “third culture,” which is central to Inception Capital’s ethos. This term reflects the rich, multifaceted backgrounds of the firm’s team members who have been shaped by a blend of different cultures. Their diverse perspectives and experiences empowers Inception Capital to seamlessly connect Eastern and Western web3 ecosystems, offering startups a distinctive edge in a globalized economy.

"We invite entrepreneurial communities to join us at Inception Capital as we embark on this exciting new chapter," Lucas, Partner at Inception Capital, added. "Together, we will ‘erase borders and seed visionaries’ just as our slogan says."

About Inception Capital

Backed top-tier institutions including Galaxy Digital, Animoca Brands, and Mirana, and esteemed investors like Bill Ackman, Alan Howard, and Garry Tan, Inception Capital currently boasts a portfolio of more than 30 disclosed companies and remains committed to ongoing investments in a wide range of Web3 stacks. These investments aim to empower consumer applications and drive the mass adoption of Web3 technology.

With the team based in the USA and spread across the APAC region, its investment team provides robust APAC go-to-market insights and a network for web3 startups based in the West, and vice versa.

Inception Capital has invested in some of the most successful and promising web3 projects to date, including:

Celestia

Avalanche

Scroll

Merit Circle

For more information on Inception Capital and its vision, please visit the website: https://inception.capital/

