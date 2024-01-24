HashKey Capital launches three crypto indices with FTSE Russell

Crypto investment firm HashKey Capital and FTSE Russell, a London Stock Exchange subsidiary, today launched three indices that track crypto asset performances.

In a statement shared with The Block, HashKey said that the three indices are designed for investors who seek to add crypto exposure to their investment portfolios.

The FTSE Custom Digital Asset Top 20 Index is designed to track the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, according to the statement. The FTSE Custom Digital Asset Infrastructure Index intends to track digital assets that make up the infrastructure of the industry, and the FTSE Custom Digital Asset Application Index tracks crypto assets with application functionalities.

"We have witnessed a significant surge in demand from investors who want to diversify their portfolios beyond the established cryptocurrencies, and our new indices are a testament to our commitment to providing innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our clients, who look to us to navigate and understand the complexities of this robust and thriving asset class,” Deng Chao, managing director of HashKey Capital, said in the statement.

The indices will be available on the FTSE Russell website starting on Jan. 24, the companies said.

HashKey Group — whose core businesses include HashKey Capital and HashKey Exchange — announced last week that it raised nearly $100 million in its Series A financing round at a pre-money valuation above $1.2 billion.