Bitwise publishes digital wallet addresses with bitcoin holdings for spot ETF

Crypto-focused fund manager Bitwise said Wednesday that it became the first U.S. bitcoin ETF to publish the digital wallet addresses of its holdings.

Bitwise noted that the decision to publish the information stemmed from a priority of on-chain transparency.

"Now anyone can verify BITB's holdings and flows directly on the blockchain," the firm wrote in a Wednesday social media thread.

"Publishing on-chain addresses is a first step toward increasing public transparency," it continued. "As infrastructure evolves, we hope to do more, such as working with firms like Hoseki to provide real-time cryptographic attestations."

Bitwise's spot bitcoin ETF

After the Securities and Exchange Commission approved the spot bitcoin ETF applications of Bitwise and 10 others, Bitwise saw $238 million in inflows on its first day of trading, The Block previously reported.

Bitwise maintains 3.1% of spot bitcoin ETF marketshare and saw $49.8 million in daily volume on of Jan. 23, The Block's Data Dashboard shows.