Solana signups surge to record highs while WEN token airdrop nears close

Solana SOL +1.73% , 2023's best-performing altcoin, is getting off to a strong start in 2024. Earlier this month, the layer-one network saw its highest transaction volumes since October, 2022, and just yesterday Solana recorded its highest-ever level of daily new addresses as a seven-day moving average, according to data from The Block.

While the best month for the network's overall signup count was back in May 2022, January has already bumped second place — last month, December 2023 — down to third, racking up over 10 million new addresses and counting.

The success of Solana-based memecoins has undoubtedly had an impact on signups. The latest popular meme token, WEN, is currently being airdropped to over a million users, though nearly half of the airdrop remains unclaimed as of publishing time. The claim window for WEN, which is open to users of Solana's Jupiter exchange, Solana Saga phone owners, and owners of certain Solana-based NFT projects, closes tomorrow at 10 am.

The WEN airdrop also serves as a test for Jupiter, Solana's biggest decentralized exchange aggregator, ahead of its planned airdrop of its own governance token, JUP, this Wednesday. JUP's first airdrop is open to 955,000 eligible users who hit the $1,000 swap volume requirement by the snapshot date in Nov. 2023.