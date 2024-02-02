Steve Christie returns to Binance as Deputy Chief Compliance Officer

Crypto exchange Binance has hired its former Senior Vice President of Compliance Steve Christie as the firm's Deputy Chief Compliance Officer.

Christie will help bolster the crypto exchange's global compliance program and work with regulators, industry leaders and others to keep Binance aligned with regulatory practices.

Christie left the firm for several months to focus on health and family, Binance wrote in a Friday release. Back at the company, Christie will take over the position vacated by Binance's previous Deputy Chief Compliance and Global Money Laundering Reporting Officer Kristen Hecht, and work alongside Noah Perlman, the firm's Chief Compliance Officer.

'Deep compliance expertise'

“Steve’s familiarity with Binance and deep compliance expertise makes him the perfect person to assume the DCCO role,” Noah Perlman said in a statement. “When Steve first joined Binance in 2022, the compliance team underwent fast growth and made tremendous efforts and investments to strengthen and mature its compliance culture and program, which Steve helped lead."

"Compliance is always evolving and maturing, and he has helped Binance meet new changes and challenges, making compliance a business enabler and driver of sustainable industry growth," Perlman added.