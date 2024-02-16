Aptos and Jambo partner to empower emerging markets via web3 phone

The Aptos Foundation announced a partnership with Jambo Technology, a web3 developer for African markets, on Thursday.
“This partnership aims to significantly enhance Web3 accessibility and education in regions that stand to benefit most, by leveraging Aptos's innovative blockchain technology alongside Jambo's commitment to digital inclusion,” a press release said.
The core product of this alliance is the JamboPhone, which is designed for users in Africa, Southeast Asia and Latin America to access the digital economy at a price of $99. The device is claimed to be available in more than 40 countries and has integrated the Aptos network via pre-installed apps, such as Aptos-compatible wallet Petra.
Another default application on the phone, Jambo App, aims to educate users on various ways to leverage web3 markets such as DeFi and gaming, according to the release.
Solana’s Android-based smartphone, Saga. first debuted at $1,000 — but was later discounted to $599. It is currently receiving pre-orders for its second smartphone line, priced at $500.
Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry.
