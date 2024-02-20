HackaTRON season 6 launches on Feb. 20 and up to $650,000 in prizes

TRON DAO, along with co-hosts HTX DAO, BitTorrent Chain, and JustLend DAO, proudly announces HackaTRON Season 6, spanning from February 20 to June 28, 2024. This season stands out due to its collaborative spirit and support from our sponsors, each bringing unique value to the blockchain space.

Track Details

HackaTRON Season 6 contains five different tracks:

Web3: Shape the next evolution of the internet with contributions that bridge the gap to a decentralized future.

Artistry: Redefine entertainment by merging blockchain technology with gaming and NFTs, exploring new horizons for creators.

DeFi: Craft the next DeFi project that makes financial services more accessible.

Builder: For returning projects on TRON/BTTC that have significant updates.

Integration (NEW): A new track inviting the integration of protocols, dApps, or services to enrich the TRON ecosystem. It's an open call for developers to leverage the TRON network’s capabilities.

Prize Pool Details

Season 6 boasts a prize pool of up to $650,000*, featuring $500,000 in TRX, the TRON network’s native utility token, for regular prizes and $150,000* in energy prizes. The energy component subsidizes network fees, facilitating smoother and more efficient blockchain interactions for users. The prize distribution among judge and community voting per track is as follows:



Judge-Selected Qualifiers

1st Place: $25,000 in TRX*

2nd Place: $15,000 in TRX*

3rd Place: $10,000 in TRX*

4th Place: $8,000 in TRX*

5th Place: $6,000 in TRX*

Community-Selected Winners

1st Place: $7,000 in TRX*

2nd Place: $6,000 in TRX*

3rd Place: $5,000 in TRX*

4th Place: $4,000 in TRX*

5th Place: $3,000 in TRX*



*All prizes are issued in TRX or TRON network Energy, not USD, restrictions applied.

Sponsors Spotlight

Diamond

Ankr is a Web3 decentralized infrastructure provider that helps developers and others interact with multiple blockchains. It allows users to create DApps seamlessly with customized solutions.

ChainGPT offers AI-powered tools for the Web3 and blockchain sectors, enhancing accessibility and efficiency in the digital space. ChainGPT offers tools for automating smart contract development and enhancing blockchain analytics.

AI-Tech Solidius runs an eco-friendly high-performance computing center, focusing on AI and blockchain services, and offers a marketplace for developers' AI software applications. This initiative supports a sustainable ecosystem, fostering innovation through collaborative development.

Gold

GT-Protocol is a decentralized protocol offering a suite of tools for various DeFi operations. GT-Protocol brings efficiency and transparency to the world of DeFi.

Morpheus Network is a supply chain platform providing secure supply chain solutions. Morpheus Network leverages blockchain technology to improve efficiency in international trade.

Key Dates to Remember

Submission Period: Feb 20 - May 7

Judging & Voting: May 22 - May 29

Winners Announcement: Jun 11

Demo Week: Jun 17 - Jun 22

Projects on Mainnet: Jun 28

Join Us in Shaping the Future

To learn more about HackaTRON Season 6 prizes and rules and to register, please visit HackaTRON S6.



This post is commissioned by TRON and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.

