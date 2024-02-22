Gauntlet announces exit from Aave as risk manager

Gauntlet, a project specializing in DeFi risk management, is terminating its relationship with lending platform Aave after four years of working together.

John Morrow, co-founder of Gauntlet, wrote in a post on the Aave forum that the firm is “no longer able to continue our work with Aave.”

“We will be terminating our payment stream as soon as possible and working with other contributors to find a replacement for the Risk Steward,” Morrow said, adding that in the past year, Gaunlet has “found it difficult to navigate the inconsistent guidelines and unwritten objectives of the largest stakeholders.”

Gauntlet has served as a contributor or “Risk Steward” to Aave since 2020, focusing on strengthening the security of the platform.

In response to the announcement, Ernesto Boado, the former CTO of Aave, said in a reply on the forum that he’s personally “disappointed about the trust that the Aave DAO put on Gauntlet being broken in the middle of the engagement.”