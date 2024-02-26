<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Stablecoin issuer Circle Internet Financial announced its partnership on Monday with Overdare, a joint venture set up by South Korean gaming and metaverse giants Krafton and Naver Z Corporation.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">With the partnership, Overdare plans to leverage Circle’s programmable wallets in developing its user-generated content gaming platform, according to a </span><a href="https://www.circle.com/en/pressroom/overdare-and-circle-to-forge-new-frontiers-in-mobile-gaming-and-web3"><span style="font-weight: 400;">statement</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> released Monday. Such an arrangement could help game content creators to create in-game wallets for receiving USDC payouts.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In an X </span><a href="https://twitter.com/jerallaire/status/1761942253356937552?s=20"><span style="font-weight: 400;">post</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire said that a “large-scale, Roblox-style” metaverse based on Circle’s wallet infrastructure and USDC is under development. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The platform, named Overdare, aims to provide users with artificial intelligence-generative tools, and is expected to launch in the second half of 2024, the company said in the statement. It intends to integrate the Cosmos-based layer-1 blockchain Settlus to establish its revenue distribution model for creators.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“We believe this partnership will be a catalyst in shaping the future of digital entertainment, ultimately fostering an innovative Web3 environment for all,” Allaire said in the statement.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Circle’s USDC is the second largest dollar-pegged stablecoin, with a market capitalization of $28.2 billion, according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248353/usd-coin-usdc-usd"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>