<p><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/263926/blur-ethereum-layer-2-blast-live-20-million-raise"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Blast-based</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> gambling project RiskOnBlast allegedly rugpulled investors by emptying funds on Feb. 25 after it raised 420 ether, or $1.29 million, in a token presale last week. Its website and social media </span><a href="https://twitter.com/RiskOnBlast?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1761693406714081290%7Ctwgr%5E0bcc8cdec7a0e5aba9d156a39e6efd0a30e77e4b%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&amp;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.coindesk.com%2Fmarkets%2F2024%2F02%2F26%2Fblast-ecosystem-sees-first-apparent-scam-as-riskonblast-rug-pulls-13m-ether%2F"><span style="font-weight: 400;">accounts</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> have also disappeared. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Blockchain fraud researcher SomaXBT </span><a href="https://twitter.com/somaxbt/status/1761693406714081290?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1761693406714081290%7Ctwgr%5E0bcc8cdec7a0e5aba9d156a39e6efd0a30e77e4b%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&amp;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.coindesk.com%2Fmarkets%2F2024%2F02%2F26%2Fblast-ecosystem-sees-first-apparent-scam-as-riskonblast-rug-pulls-13m-ether%2F"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on X on Sunday that RiskOnBlast appeared to siphon funds from over 750 victims, and the stolen funds have been moved to MEXC, Bybit and ChangeNOW. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">RiskOnBlast, a crypto gambling platform, was one of the participants in Blast's Big Bang competition, which offers web3 projects chances to be featured on its mainnet upon winning.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Blast is an Ethereum Layer-2 project built by Blur NFT marketplace Founder Tieshun Roquerre, also known as "</span><a href="https://twitter.com/PacmanBlur"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Pacman</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">." It raised capital from several investors, including Paradigm and Standard Crypto, and has a total value locked of over $2 billion, according to DeFiLlama </span><a href="https://defillama.com/protocol/blast"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Blast had said in an X </span><a href="https://twitter.com/Blast_L2/status/1757404298319888587"><span style="font-weight: 400;">post</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on Feb. 13 that the RiskOnBlast project had "undeniable" potential. Blast could not be immediately reached for further comment.</span></p>