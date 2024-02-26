<p>Crypto investment products offered by asset managers such as Ark Invest, Bitwise, BlackRock, Fidelity, Grayscale, ProShares, and 21Shares registered their fourth week of consecutive inflows, adding $598 million globally last week, according to CoinShares.</p>\r\n<p>Year-to-date inflows have now exceeded $5.7 billion — led by the new spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the United States — accounting for more than 50% of the record inflows generated in the whole of 2021, CoinShares Head of Research James Butterfill <a href="https://blog.coinshares.com/volume-171-digital-asset-fund-flows-weekly-report-0bc3a2259018">wrote</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Total assets under management in the funds hit a peak of $68.3 billion during the week, though this remains more than 20% below the all-time high set in November 2021, Butterfill added — mirroring Bitcoin’s price action during the period.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_279069"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 708px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-279069 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/02/Screenshot-2024-02-26-at-10.56.27.png" alt="AUM and cumulative flows. Image: CoinShares." width="698" height="701" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">AUM and cumulative flows. Image: <a href="https://blog.coinshares.com/volume-171-digital-asset-fund-flows-weekly-report-0bc3a2259018">CoinShares</a>.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<h2>Focus remains on US and spot Bitcoin ETFs</h2>\r\n<p>Regionally, U.S.-based funds generated the largest inflows, adding some $610 million overall despite $436 million worth of outflows from the incumbent issuer Grayscale. Brazil and Switzerland registered minor inflows of $8.2 million and $2.1 million, respectively. The Canadian market witnessed the largest outflows from digital asset investment products, shedding $17.8 million.</p>\r\n<p>Bitcoin-based funds generated $570 million worth of inflows last week — boosted by more than $588 million in net flows from spot Bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. — bringing year-to-date inflows to $5.6 billion. Total net flows for the spot Bitcoin ETFs alone — which <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/272123/blackrocks-new-spot-bitcoin-etf-tops-1-billion-in-big-first-day-of-trading">launched</a> on Jan. 11 — now stand at over $5.5 billion, according to <a href="https://x.com/BitMEXResearch/status/1761307758173851758?s=20">data</a> from BitMEX Research.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-flows/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Flows" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>However, recent price action has “prompted minor inflows into short-Bitcoin positions which totaled $3.9 million,” Butterfill added.</p>\r\n<p>Bitcoin is currently trading at $51,171, according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">price page</a> — down 2.3% over the past week and up 21% year-to-date.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_279071"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 989px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-279071 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/02/Screenshot-2024-02-26-at-11.34.21.png" alt="BTC/USD price chart. Image: The Block/TradingView." width="979" height="699" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">BTC/USD price chart. Image: <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">The Block/TradingView</a>.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>Ether investment products registered $17 million worth of inflows last week amid a period of outperformance against Bitcoin, gaining 5% over the past seven days to trade at <a href="https://www.theblock.co/prices?currency=usd&amp;range=1W">$3,050</a>. Chainlink and XRP-based funds saw the next largest inflows, adding $1.8 million and $1.1 million, respectively.</p>\r\n<p>Meanwhile, Solana investment products witnessed a second week of outflows totaling $3 million, with Butterfill again citing the network’s recent temporary <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/276174/solana-major-outage-mainnet-beta">downtime</a> as impacting sentiment amid a 10% drop in Solana’s price last week to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/33827/solana-sol-usd">$101</a>.</p>\r\n<p>The <a href="https://www.theblock.co/indices/top/277090/gmci-30-gm30">GM 30 Index</a>, representing a selection of the top 30 cryptocurrencies, traded flat over the past week, down around 0.5%.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_279072"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 841px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-279072 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/02/Screenshot-2024-02-26-at-11.48.50.png" alt="GMCI 30 Index. Image: The Block/TradingView." width="831" height="447" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">GMCI 30 Index. Image: <a href="https://www.theblock.co/indices/top/277090/gmci-30-gm30">The Block/TradingView</a>.</span></p></div>

<p>Blockchain equities saw continued outflows of $81 million for the week, suggesting equity investors are a little cautious at present, Butterfill said.</p> Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>