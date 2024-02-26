<p data-v-02bbd79b=""><span data-v-02bbd79b="">The nine new spot bitcoin ETFs set a new record for combined daily trading volume on Monday by recording $2.4 billion in buying and selling activity, according to Bloomberg Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas.</span></p>\r\n<p data-v-02bbd79b="">"<span class="css-1qaijid r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">It's official... the New Nine Bitcoin ETFs have broken all-time volume record today with $2.4 billion, just barely beating Day One, but about double their recent daily average," <a href="https://twitter.com/EricBalchunas/status/1762224483559977037">Balchunas posted to X</a>. </span></p>\r\n<p data-v-02bbd79b="">BlackRock's spot bitcoin ETF led the way with $1.3 billion in trading, he also said. Earlier in the day, when Blackrock's ETF, ticker IBIT, passed the $1-billion mark, it ranked "11th among all ETFs (Top 0.3%) and Top 25 among stocks," according to Balchunas.</p>\r\n<p data-v-02bbd79b="">"Insane number for newbie ETF," he added, saying that $1 billion of trading "is big boy level volume, enough for (even big) institutional consideration."</p>\r\n<p data-v-02bbd79b="">Last week, Carson Group, a $30-billion registered investment advisor (RIA) platform, approved four spot bitcoin ETFs, including those offered by BlackRock, Fidelity, Franklin Templeton and Bitwise. The products will be available to financial advisors that use Carson Group's service.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/bitcoin-spot-etf-volumes/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Volumes" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p data-v-02bbd79b="">The nine new spot bitcoin ETFs exclude Grayscale's converted fund, which also has the most assets under management. Besides BlackRock's exchange-traded fund, the other new products are being offered by Fidelity, Bitwise, Ark 21Shares, Invesco, VanEck, Valkyrie, Franklin Templeton, and WisdomTree.</p>\r\n<p data-v-02bbd79b="">Including GrayScale's fund, cumulatively, all spot bitcoin ETFs had generated <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/279137/spot-bitcoin-etf-volume-spike-maybe-due-to-high-frequency-trading-coinshares-says">nearly $52 billion</a> in cumulative trading volume through the end of last week, according to CoinShares. The new products began trading on Jan. 11.</p>\r\n<p data-v-02bbd79b="">The price of bitcoin nearly <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/279213/bitcoin-trades-just-shy-of-55000-for-the-first-time-since-november-2022">hit $55,000</a> on Monday.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>