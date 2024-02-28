<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The Sierra Club told a court that there is an urgent need for accurate insights into the impact of cryptocurrency miners on electricity demand, both under daily conditions and in situations of exceptionally high demand. </span></p>\r\n<div class="flex-1 overflow-hidden">\r\n<div class="react-scroll-to-bottom--css-vxden-79elbk h-full">\r\n<div class="react-scroll-to-bottom--css-vxden-1n7m0yu">\r\n<div class="flex flex-col text-sm pb-9">\r\n<div class="w-full text-token-text-primary" data-testid="conversation-turn-27">\r\n<div class="px-4 py-2 justify-center text-base md:gap-6 m-auto">\r\n<div class="flex flex-1 text-base mx-auto gap-3 md:px-5 lg:px-1 xl:px-5 md:max-w-3xl lg:max-w-[40rem] xl:max-w-[48rem] group final-completion">\r\n<div class="relative flex w-full flex-col agent-turn">\r\n<div class="flex-col gap-1 md:gap-3">\r\n<div class="flex flex-grow flex-col max-w-full">\r\n<div class="min-h-[20px] text-message flex flex-col items-start gap-3 whitespace-pre-wrap break-words [.text-message+&amp;]:mt-5 overflow-x-auto" data-message-author-role="assistant" data-message-id="e26253b9-c830-47d9-be9c-fd3d49ae69c2">\r\n<div class="markdown prose w-full break-words dark:prose-invert light">\r\n<p>On Wednesday, the Sierra Club, one of the nation's largest grassroots environmental organizations, filed an amicus brief in support of the U.S. Department of Energy. <span class="s1">This support comes in the wake of a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/279153/sloppy-us-crypto-mining-survey-put-on-pause-by-texas-judge"><span class="s2">lawsuit</span></a> filed against the department by the Texas Blockchain Council and bitcoin mining company Riot Platforms last week. T</span>he lawsuit challenges the department's survey of crypto mining companies' electricity usage, a survey which a Texas <span class="s1"><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/279153/sloppy-us-crypto-mining-survey-put-on-pause-by-texas-judge"><span class="s3">judge</span></a></span> has since temporarily halted.</p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s4">The Texas Blockchain Council and Riot Platforms had argued that the survey was a </span><span class="s5">product of "sloppy government process" and that the mining companies could be "irreparably harmed by being forced to divulge confidential, sensitive, and proprietary information." </span><span class="s1">A hearing to discuss a preliminary injunction was set for Wednesday, but was canceled, according to court documents. </span></p>\r\n<div class="flex-1 overflow-hidden">\r\n<div class="react-scroll-to-bottom--css-vxden-79elbk h-full">\r\n<div class="react-scroll-to-bottom--css-vxden-1n7m0yu">\r\n<div class="flex flex-col text-sm pb-9">\r\n<div class="w-full text-token-text-primary" data-testid="conversation-turn-19">\r\n<div class="px-4 py-2 justify-center text-base md:gap-6 m-auto">\r\n<div class="flex flex-1 text-base mx-auto gap-3 md:px-5 lg:px-1 xl:px-5 md:max-w-3xl lg:max-w-[40rem] xl:max-w-[48rem] group final-completion">\r\n<div class="relative flex w-full flex-col agent-turn">\r\n<div class="flex-col gap-1 md:gap-3">\r\n<div class="flex flex-grow flex-col max-w-full">\r\n<div class="min-h-[20px] text-message flex flex-col items-start gap-3 whitespace-pre-wrap break-words [.text-message+&amp;]:mt-5 overflow-x-auto" data-message-author-role="assistant" data-message-id="6c0c0295-2e4f-488f-958b-9f5d3fabdb49">\r\n<div class="markdown prose w-full break-words dark:prose-invert light">\r\n<p>In a statement released on Wednesday, the Sierra Club highlighted the heavy energy consumption of crypto mining operations. Holly Bender, the Sierra Club's Chief Energy Officer, compared the energy usage of crypto mining to that required for lighting every home in the U.S., and said it generates more pollution than seven million cars. Bender also referenced the severe winter and ice storm that struck Texas in February 2021, underscoring the potential impacts of high energy consumption during extreme weather events.</p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s6">“Their operations in Texas and across the country are driving higher energy prices and threatening grid reliability," Bender said in a <a href="https://www.sierraclub.org/press-releases/2024/02/sierra-club-files-amicus-brief-addressing-data-collection-cryptocurrency"><span class="s3">statement</span></a> on Wednesday. "Following the devastating impact of Winter Storm Uri, which led to hundreds of deaths in Texas due to power failures, it's particularly reprehensible for Texan cryptocurrency miners to obstruct basic efforts to gather essential data energy regulators need to deliver reliable, affordable power.”</span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s6">The lawsuit's beginnings </span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The Department of Energy is being sued after the </span><span class="s4">Energy Information Administration (EIA) — a statistical and analytical agency within the department — <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/275622/us-to-collect-crypto-miner-energy-data"><span class="s2">announced</span></a> earlier this month that it would begin surveying crypto mining firms following an "emergency collection of data request," citing bitcoin's increase in price over the past few months as evidence for that emergency request. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s4">In response to the judge's order to halt the survey, the EIA said it would not seek to impose fines, penalties or other consequences on companies for not responding to the survey through March 22. </span></p>\r\n<div class="flex-1 overflow-hidden">\r\n<div class="react-scroll-to-bottom--css-vxden-79elbk h-full">\r\n<div class="react-scroll-to-bottom--css-vxden-1n7m0yu">\r\n<div class="flex flex-col text-sm pb-9">\r\n<div class="w-full text-token-text-primary" data-testid="conversation-turn-21">\r\n<div class="px-4 py-2 justify-center text-base md:gap-6 m-auto">\r\n<div class="flex flex-1 text-base mx-auto gap-3 md:px-5 lg:px-1 xl:px-5 md:max-w-3xl lg:max-w-[40rem] xl:max-w-[48rem] group final-completion">\r\n<div class="relative flex w-full flex-col agent-turn">\r\n<div class="flex-col gap-1 md:gap-3">\r\n<div class="flex flex-grow flex-col max-w-full">\r\n<div class="min-h-[20px] text-message flex flex-col items-start gap-3 whitespace-pre-wrap break-words [.text-message+&amp;]:mt-5 overflow-x-auto" data-message-author-role="assistant" data-message-id="d84e3db1-4dba-46d0-9381-91418226acab">\r\n<div class="markdown prose w-full break-words dark:prose-invert light">\r\n<p>The Sierra Club views the discontinuation of the survey on crypto mining companies' electricity consumption as a peril.</p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"Delaying EIA’s access to this information for months risks not just grid operators’ ability to ensure electric reliability to residences and businesses, but prevents grid operators and federal and state regulators from having the information necessary to prevent the abuse of current market rules by cryptocurrency mining companies to charge individual ratepayers, collectively, tens of millions of dollars to prevent grid outages," the Sierra Club said in its <a href="https://www.sierraclub.org/sites/default/files/2024-02/Ex%201_Proposed%20Amicus%20Brief%20of%20Sierra%20Club.pdf"><span class="s3">brief</span></a>. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Preventing EIA from collecting data for months will increase the risk of rolling blackouts during intense weather events, the Sierra Club said. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"Because electrical reliability can be a matter of life or death, and because distorted demand can so heavily impact residential and small business customers’ finances, it’s essential that grid operators, utilities, federal and state regulators, and the public rapidly gain a better understanding of cryptocurrency facilities’ impacts on the system," the organization said in the brief. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. 