<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The price of bitcoin rose above the $64,000 mark at one stage on Monday morning in Asia, swinging around 7% away from the cryptocurrency's all-time high set in November 2021, according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block's Price Page</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">As of 9:30 a.m. Hong Kong time, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market cap, traded at around $63,500, rising 3.4% in the last 24 hours. The <a href="https://www.theblock.co/indices/top/277090/gmci-30-gm30">GMCI 30 Index</a>, measuring the performance of the top 30 cryptocurrencies, was at 137.39, up 2.21% in 24 hours.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In the past 24 hours, the liquidation in bitcoin positions amounted to $59.27 million, with about $38.52 million being shorts, according to Coinglass </span><a href="https://www.coinglass.com/BitcoinOpenInterest"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The price action came amidst the daily open interest for bitcoin futures on centralized exchanges reached an all-time high of $27.53 billion on Monday morning in Asia, Coinglass data showed</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/280150/bitcoin-futures-open-interest-hits-all-time-high"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Open interest</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, a measure of the total value of all outstanding bitcoin futures contracts across exchanges, indicates increased market activity and trader sentiment.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have seen a significant increase in assets under management, with BlackRock's IBIT </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/280065/blackrock-ibit-spot-bitcoin-etf-10-billion-aum"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reaching $10 billion</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> last week. The cumulative volume for spot bitcoin ETFs amounted to $73.91 billion as of March 1, compared to $29.19 billion on Feb. 1, according to Yahoo Finance </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/cumulative-spot-bitcoin-etf-volumes"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> compiled by The Block.</span></p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/cumulative-spot-bitcoin-etf-volumes/embed" title="Cumulative Spot Bitcoin ETF Volumes" width="100%"></iframe></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitcoin is also nearing its next halving event, which is expected to occur in April. The halving is set to reduce miner rewards by 50%. This may negatively impact miners' profitability and lead to a higher bitcoin production cost, resulting in bitcoin price declines, </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/279833/jpmorgan-bitcoin-price-april-halving"><span style="font-weight: 400;">JPMorgan analysts wrote in a report</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> last week.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The price of ether rose 1.6% to trade at around $3,400 on Monday morning in Asia, according to The Block's data. </span></p>