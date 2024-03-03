<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Chinese state-owned media publication Economic Daily published an article on Sunday to warn against the risks associated with bitcoin amid the cryptocurrency’s </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/280303/bitcoin-price-64000-open-interest-ath"><span style="font-weight: 400;">recent rally</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, as China continues to ban crypto trading activities.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Jingji Ribao, or Economic Daily, a state-owned newspaper, </span><a href="https://proapi.jingjiribao.cn/readnews.html?id=302096"><span style="font-weight: 400;">wrote</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that investors should “stay cautious” about bitcoin-related products and that bitcoin has yet to enter the mainstream.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The article noted that while the U.S. has allowed the listing of spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), China continues to enforce a ban in crypto trading. The article cited Xiao Sa, a lawyer based in Beijing, saying that the sweeping ban means that overseas bitcoin ETF dealers can not sell relevant financial products to Chinese residents, and that investors in the Chinese mainland are also not allowed to directly purchase such products.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In September 2021, the People’s Bank of China, the Supreme People’s Court and several other central authorities issued a notice banning all crypto trading activities on the mainland. The ban clarified that services provided by overseas crypto exchanges to Chinese residents on the mainland are considered illegal financial activities. Many investors, however, still found ways to circumvent the rules and trade overseas.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The price of bitcoin </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/279370/bitcoin-price-breaks-through-60000-mark-as-etf-inflows-surge"><span style="font-weight: 400;">rallied above the $60,000 mark</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> last week and briefly breached $64,000 on Monday morning in Asia. The world’s largest crypto by market capitalization rose 2.44% in the past 24 hours to trade at around $63,600 at 12:30 p.m. Hong Kong time on Monday, according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block’s Price Page</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>