<p>Prices and trading volumes for some non-fungible tokens are surging as Bitcoin's interest in challenging its all-time high injects optimism into other crypto-market sectors.</p>
<p>Yesterday, the trading volume of Bitcoin Ordinals hit over $51 million — levels not seen since December 2023. Transaction count and user <a href="https://dune.com/domo/ordinals-marketplaces">metrics</a> also reached similar highs.</p>
<p>The price of Bitcoin's premiere NFT, NodeMonkes, surged by roughly 25% to 0.875 BTC on Magic Eden with a 24-hour trading volume of nearly 282 BTC. The collection's sales have <a href="https://www.cryptoslam.io/">increased</a> by more than 56%.</p>
<p>Bitcoin Puppets has seen similar increases, with the collection's floor price currently greater than a quarter of a bitcoin.</p>
<p>At the same time, NFT marketplace Magic Eden has cemented itself as the leading platform for Ordinals trading, accounting for nearly 77% of the volume.</p>
<p>Bitcoin ordinals are a way to store data, like images and text, directly on the Bitcoin blockchain. This allows for the creation of NFTs on the Bitcoin network, also known as <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/207086/what-are-bitcoin-nfts-ordinals-and-how-do-they-work">Ordinal NFTs</a>.</p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/nft-non-fungible-tokens/nft-overview/nft-trade-volume-by-chain/embed" title="NFT Trade Volume by Chain" width="100%"></iframe></p>
<h2>Milady Maker and adjacent NFTs see significant price increases</h2>
<p>The surge in NFT prices has not been constrained to Bitcoin. Ethereum-based NFT project Milady Maker has seen a 24-hour sales increase of roughly 240%, with transactions increasing by 186%. The increased interest has lifted the collection's floor price to nearly 5 ether ($17,000) — a seven-day increase of more than 110%.</p>
<p>Milady-adjacent Redacted Remilio Babies' floor price has also increased to 1.47 ether on Blur — a one-day change of 40% and a seven-day increase of 117%.</p>
<p>Other blue-chip Ethereum NFTs have not performed so well over the past week, however. Pudgy Penguins floor price has declined by nearly 24% over the past seven days, while Azuki has dropped more than 17%.</p>
<p>Overall, NFT sales volume has increased by more than 35% over the past seven days.</p>