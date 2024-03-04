<p class="p1">The Securities and Exchange Commission is looking to take advantage of a recent court ruling on insider trading to bolster its lawsuit against Coinbase.</p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">In a notice <a href="https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/67478179/103/securities-and-exchange-commission-v-coinbase-inc/">filed on Monday</a> to New York District Judge Katherine Polk Failla, the SEC said it wanted to inform the court of a default judgment made on March 1 where a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/280336/crypto-assets-secondary-markets-securities"><span class="s2">court</span></a> ruled that the trading of certain crypto assets on secondary markets, including crypto exchanges, are securities. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The case involved Sameer Ramani, who was friends with former Coinbase product manager Ishan Wahi and his brother, Nikhil Wahi. Ishan and Nikhil Wahi reached a <a href="https://www.sec.gov/news/press-release/2023-98"><span class="s2">settlement</span></a> with the SEC last May over charges that they engaged in insider trading. The SEC's court filing last week</span><span class="s1"> noted that “Ramani appears to have fled the country to avoid criminal prosecution for the actions alleged in this case," in part justifying the default judgment. </span></p>\r\n<p><span class="s1">"Plaintiff Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') respectfully informs the Court of a recent ruling on a motion for default judgment in SEC v. Wahi … that is relevant to the Court’s consideration of Defendants’ Motion for Judgment on the Pleadings and the SEC’s Opposition…" the SEC said in its notice on Monday. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The SEC had accused Ishan Wahi of helping to coordinate the exchange's public listing announcements, which included what cryptocurrencies would be made available to trade, and tipped the timing of those announcements to both his brother and Ramani.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">On March 1, U.S. District Judge Tana Lin, ruled that Ramani traded on material nonpublic information that he knew was a violation of Ishan Wahi's job as a Coinbase manager, and notably said that the move was done "in connection with the purchase and sale of securities."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">The cryptocurrencies involved in the alleged insider trading were securities, Lin said, because they met the prongs of the Howey Test — </span><span class="s4">referring to a test that's based on a 1946 U.S. Supreme Court case the SEC often cites in determining whether an asset is a security. </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p3"><span class="s4">The SEC's case against Coinbase</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s4">The SEC could be looking to leverage Judge Lin's ruling in its ongoing case against Coinbase, which it brought in June, for allegedly operating as an unregistered exchange, broker and clearing agency.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The two parties — Coinbase and the SEC — faced off in January during oral arguments, where Judge Failla <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/273221/judge-grills-the-sec-with-pointed-questions-as-coinbase-hearing-begins"><span class="s2">asked</span></a> direct questions to the SEC about what constitutes a security, staking and collectibles. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Coinbase has argued for the case to be dismissed and experts have <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/274703/will-a-judge-dismiss-the-secs-case-against-coinbase-experts-have-differing-views"><span class="s2">mixed opinions</span></a> on whether or not that could happen. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>