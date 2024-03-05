<p>Crypto exchange Coinbase has surged back into the U.S. Apple App Store top 100 for the first time in more than two years.</p>\r\n<p>The app jumped from a ranking of 163th on Sunday to 98th yesterday as the price of bitcoin approached all-time highs. It has since leaped back into the top 50 — currently ranking at 49th — according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/alternative-crypto-metrics/app-usage/crypto-apps-ranking-on-the-app-store-in-the-us">data dashboard</a>.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/alternative-crypto-metrics/app-usage/crypto-apps-ranking-on-the-app-store-in-the-us/embed" title="Crypto Apps Ranking on the App Store in the US" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Coinbase started the year ranking at 489th but has risen sharply alongside gains for bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency market. It is the first time since February 2022 that Coinbase has been in the Apple App Store top 100, <a href="https://x.com/Dogetoshi/status/1764865018527416628?s=20">according</a> to The Block’s Research Director Steven Zheng.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_280579"class="wp-caption aligncenter" style="max-width: 2570px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-280579 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/03/GH4PQvcWMAA0MEz.jpeg" alt="Coinbase app rankings. Source: Coinbase App Rank Bot." width="2560" height="1200" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Coinbase app rankings. Source: <a href="https://twitter.com/Dogetoshi/status/1764865018527416628/photo/1">Coinbase App Rank Bot</a>.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>Coinbase has also risen to a yearly high rank of 4 in the finance category on the App Store in the U.S., according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/alternative-crypto-metrics/app-usage/crypto-apps-ranking-on-the-app-store-in-the-us-finance-category">data dashboard</a>. Coinbase Wallet is currently ranked 13th, with Cash App ranked number one.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/alternative-crypto-metrics/app-usage/crypto-apps-ranking-on-the-app-store-in-the-us-finance-category/embed" title="Crypto Apps Ranking on the App Store in the US (Finance Category)" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Coinbase currently ranks 24th in the finance category on the Google Play Store in the U.S. Coinbase Wallet is ranked at 33rd, with Cash App again ranked number one.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/alternative-crypto-metrics/app-usage/crypto-apps-ranking-on-google-play-in-the-us-finance-category/embed" title="Crypto Apps Ranking on Google Play in the US (Finance Category)" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<h2>App ranking surge comes amid Coinbase’s second recent platform glitch</h2>\r\n<p>The surge in Coinbase’s app rankings comes despite the crypto exchange experiencing its second <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/280475/coinbase-glitch-shows-0-balances-again-amid-soaring-bitcoin-prices-and-trading-volume">zero balance platform glitch</a> in five days.</p>\r\n<p>"We are aware some users may experience increased latency ... and a few users may see intermittent zero balance," Coinbase <a href="https://twitter.com/CoinbaseSupport/status/1764711887214715136">posted</a> on X yesterday. "Rest assured, your funds are safe. Our team is investigating this issue and will provide an update. Trading is not impacted at this time," it added, later issuing a fix.</p>\r\n<p>Last Thursday, the U.S.-based exchange <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/279682/coinbase-restabilized-after-heavy-traffic-caused-0-balance-glitch">reported</a> that heavy traffic caused the same technical glitch to occur. "We had modeled a ~10x surge in traffic and load tested it. This exceeded that number. It's expensive to keep services over-provisioned, but we'll need to keep working on auto-scaling solutions, and killing any remaining bottlenecks,” Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong explained at the time.</p>\r\n<p>Bitcoin’s price surged nearly 10% yesterday to reach a high of around $68,700 before correcting — less than 0.5% shy of its all-time high of $69,000 set in November 2021. Bitcoin is currently trading at $66,836, according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">price page</a> — up 58% year-to-date.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_280580"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 990px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-280580 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/03/Screenshot-2024-03-05-at-10.29.32.png" alt="BTC/USD price chart. Image: The Block/TradingView." width="980" height="698" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">BTC/USD price chart. Image: <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">The Block/TradingView</a>.</span></p></div><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>