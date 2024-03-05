<p>U.K. Financial Conduct Authority-authorized crypto payments firm Baanx has raised $20 million in a Series A funding round led by Ledger, Tezos, Chiron and British Business Bank.</p>\r\n<p>Ledger is a crypto hardware wallet manufacturer that offers a Baanx-powered pre-paid crypto debit card.</p>\r\n<p>The funding is reportedly being <a href="https://www.coindesk.com/business/2024/03/05/crypto-payments-specialist-baanx-raises-20m-funding-round/">dedicated</a> to introducing services in the United States and Latin America this year. Baanx's total funding is now over $30 million.</p>\r\n<p>Based out of London, the firm signed a three-year partnership with Mastercard in the U.K. and Europe.</p>\r\n<p>Baanx's token, BXX, is up roughly 8% over the past 24 hours.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>