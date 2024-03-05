<p>The total value locked (TVL) in decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols exceeded $100 billion for the first time in nearly two years.</p>\r\n<div class="flex-1 overflow-hidden">\r\n<div class="react-scroll-to-bottom--css-ksgra-79elbk h-full">\r\n<div class="react-scroll-to-bottom--css-ksgra-1n7m0yu">\r\n<div class="flex flex-col text-sm pb-9">\r\n<div class="w-full text-token-text-primary" data-testid="conversation-turn-107">\r\n<div class="px-4 py-2 justify-center text-base md:gap-6 m-auto">\r\n<div class="flex flex-1 text-base mx-auto gap-3 md:px-5 lg:px-1 xl:px-5 md:max-w-3xl lg:max-w-[40rem] xl:max-w-[48rem] group final-completion">\r\n<div class="relative flex w-full flex-col agent-turn">\r\n<div class="flex-col gap-1 md:gap-3">\r\n<div class="flex flex-grow flex-col max-w-full">\r\n<div class="min-h-[20px] text-message flex flex-col items-start gap-3 whitespace-pre-wrap break-words [.text-message+&amp;]:mt-5 overflow-x-auto" data-message-author-role="assistant" data-message-id="6b9bd055-30ea-4f6a-93e5-f328e5b4dea7">\r\n<div class="markdown prose w-full break-words dark:prose-invert light">\r\n<p>On March 5, DeFi TVL reached $101.36 billion, with lending accounting for $32.62 billion (32.2%) of this total, with decentralized exchanges at $19.97 billion (19.7%), collateralized debt positions at $12.22 billion (12%), and restaking activities at $10.06 billion (9.9%).</p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<div class="absolute"> </div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<p>The last time the TVL in DeFi surpassed $100 billion was on May 11, 2022, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/">The Block's Data Dashboard</a>. On that day, DeFi TVL was $112.67 billion. </p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/decentralized-finance/total-value-locked-tvl/total-value-locked-by-category/embed" title="Value Locked by Category" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>"The recent rebound in crypto asset prices has helped TVL grow in USD terms, but more interest has also been pouring into DeFi with new categories like RWA and restaking drawing significant attention and also bolstering the amount of funds locked across DeFi protocols," said Rebecca Stevens, senior research analyst at The Block. </p>\r\n<p>Meanwhile, staking on Ethereum also hit a notable high. Over 31.5 million ether worth around $115 billion, comprising 26% of total ether supply, has been staked on the Ethereum blockchain, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/280535/over-115-billion-of-ether-is-now-staked-on-the-beacon-chain">The Block previously reported</a>. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>