<p>Digital Currency Group <a href="https://fortune.com/crypto/2024/03/06/digital-currency-group-dismiss-motion-new-york-ag-letitia-james/">filed</a> a motion today to dismiss <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/259108/dcg-says-it-was-blind-sided-by-nyag-suit-in-third-quarter-shareholder-letter">a lawsuit</a> from New York Attorney General Letitia James against it and its subsidiary Genesis Global Capital.</p>
<p>The lawsuit was filed in October 2023 before being <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/276947/new-york-attorney-general-triples-estimated-size-of-alleged-fraud-in-case-against-dcg">expanded</a> last month.</p>
<p>Barry Silbert, the founder and CEO of DCG, additionally filed a motion to dismiss the NYAG's accusation that he concealed losses at both firms.</p>
<p>The NYAG alleges that the defendents defrauded investors connected to crypto exchange <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/250562/new-dcg-plan-could-see-gemini-earn-users-get-back-all-their-crypto">Gemini's former Earn product</a> and Genesis out of $3 billion after the collapse of crypto firm Three Arrows Capital and crypto exchange FTX.</p>
<p>"Today, DCG and Barry Silbert filed motions to dismiss the meritless civil complaint filed by the New York Attorney General against Gemini, Genesis, and DCG," the firm said in a statement, adding: "As we have stated from the beginning, the allegations are a thin web of baseless innuendo, blatant mischaracterizations, and unsupported conclusory statements."</p>
<p>The new filings follow <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/276940/genesis-moves-to-settle-lawsuit-brought-by-new-york">a proposed settlement deal from Genesis</a> with the NYAG last month, which DCG objected to.</p>