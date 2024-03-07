<p>After completing a "successful" testnet, Injective announced it is launching inEVM Layer 2 rollup solution on mainnet, according to a statement.</p>\r\n<p>The launch of inEVM, which the company says is the first Ethereum Virtual Machine rollup "capable of achieving true composability across Cosmos and Solana," fits into Injective's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/251683/injective-inevm-ethereum-applications-cosmos-ecosystem">previously reported</a> strategy of establishing a network of “Electro Chains" that can expand its Layer 2 ecosystem and enhance blockchain interoperability.</p>\r\n<p>Injective's inEVM allows Ethereum developers to deploy their applications, such as decentralized exchanges, on Injective, without the need for code alterations.</p>\r\n<p>"inEVM is a revolutionary solution bringing forth the first truly composable layer for scaling on-chain finance on traditional finance’s (TradFi) global scale,” Eric Chen, I<span class="il">njective</span> Labs CEO and co-founder, said in the company's statement. “We’re setting the foundation for more collaboration among the blockchain community." </p>\r\n<p>Last September, Injective released the testnet of inEVM in partnership with Caldera, allowing Ethereum applications to run natively on the network. "<span style="font-weight: 400;">The benefit of being able to simply deploy your contract without having to make modifications to your existing contract elsewhere has had a lot bigger impact than we thought,” said Chen, when asked about what Injective learned from the testnet.</span></p>\r\n<h2>Kickstarting the ecosystem</h2>\r\n<p>Although Injective originally planned to launch the inEVM mainnet in the fourth quarter of last year, Chen said the delay was based only on finding the best timing for all those involved. "We decided to push it to this quarter so this way a lot of developers can kickstart the ecosystem with already deployed dApps," he said.</p>\r\n<p>Projects releasing on Injective's inEVM mainnet include Celestia, Pyth, TimeSwap and Thetanauts, according to the company's statement. Last year, Injective Labs launched a $150 million <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/205434/layer-1-blockchain-injective-launches-150-million-ecosystem-fund-techcrunch">ecosystem fund</a> with participation from Pantera, Jump Crypto, Kraken Ventures, Kucoin Ventures and Delphi Labs, among others.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>