<div dir="auto">\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca=""><a href="https://wp.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/fidelity-fbtc-aum">Bitcoin</a> options are signaling bullish sentiment, evidenced by the strike positioning and put-call ratio for March's end-of-month expiry, according to one analyst.</p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">"Since the recent ascent of bitcoin to a new all-time high, the highest instruments traded by volume are monthly and mid-month expiry call options with a strike price of $70,000," Bitfinex Head of Derivatives Jag Kooner told The Block.</p>\r\n</div>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">This concentration of calls at the $70,000 strike price is shown for both Friday's end-of-week and March's end-of-month expiries on <a href="https://metrics.deribit.com/options/BTC">Deribit</a>, the largest bitcoin options platform in the world.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_281123"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 637px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-281123" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/03/bitcoin-calls-ahead-of-March-expiry.png" alt="" width="627" height="433" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">There has been a concentration of call options at the strike price of $70,000 in the past 24 hours. Image: Deribit.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<div dir="auto">\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">Kooner postulates that the current put-call ratio of bitcoin options indicates traders are exhibiting a bullish bias. "The put-call ratio has stayed below 0.6 consistently for the first time in 6 months, with the 24 hour put-call ratio at an even more bullish outlook of 0.47," Kooner said.</p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">According to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/options/btc-put-call-ratio">The Block's Data Dashboard</a>, the global put-call ratio for bitcoin options is now at 0.6. A put-call ratio of less than 1 implies bullish sentiment, indicating more interest in potential upside (calls). In contrast to this, a put-call ratio greater than 1 typically suggests bearish sentiment, indicating more interest in downside protection (puts). </p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca=""><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/options/btc-put-call-ratio/embed" title="BTC Put/Call Ratio" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n</div>\r\n<h2 dir="auto">Implied volatility decreases</h2>\r\n<div dir="auto">The Bitfinex head of derivatives noted the recent decrease in implied volatility in the options market, indicating lower volatility expectations among traders in the past 24 hours. As a result, the premium for options has dropped across all strike prices, making the costs to take on positions cheaper. Deribit's <a href="https://metrics.deribit.com/options/BTC">implied volatility index</a> for bitcoin dropped to 72% from 77% the past 24 hours.</div>\r\n<div dir="auto"> </div>\r\n<div dir="auto">"Declining implied volatility values often cause a decline in option premiums because the expectation of a lack of volatility in the future as compared to the past allows for lower risk for options market participants," Kooners added.</div>\r\n<div dir="auto"> </div>\r\n<div dir="auto">Options are <a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/245708/what-are-decentralized-derivatives" data-v-f87c67ca="">derivative</a> contracts that give a trader the right but not the obligation to buy or sell the underlying asset at a predetermined price on or before a specific date. A call option gives the right to buy, and a put offers the right to sell. It is assumed that a trader who buys put options is implicitly bearish on the market, while a call buyer is bullish.</div><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>