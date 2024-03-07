<p>Blockchain analytics platform Arkham Intelligence claims to have identified the Bitcoin addresses for Tesla and SpaceX — holding a combined 19,794 BTC, worth more than $1.3 billion at current prices.</p>\r\n<p>“Arkham has identified the BTC holdings of Tesla and SpaceX. We are the first to publicly identify these holdings on chain,” the firm <a href="https://x.com/ArkhamIntel/status/1765705287120429110?s=20">posted</a> on X.</p>\r\n<p>Arkham believes <a href="https://platform.arkhamintelligence.com/explorer/entity/tesla">Tesla</a> currently holds 11,509 BTC across 68 addresses, worth $770.7 million, and <a href="https://platform.arkhamintelligence.com/explorer/entity/spacex">SpaceX</a> 8,285 BTC among 28 addresses, worth $554.9 million.</p>\r\n<p>Arkham said the on-chain fund flows matched financial statements made by both companies. “Tesla purchased $1.5B of BTC in Jan 2021, and sold BTC on 2 occasions: Sold $272M BTC in Q1 2021. Sold $936M BTC in Q2 2022,” it wrote.</p>\r\n<p>“Tesla allowed purchases of Teslas in Bitcoin between March 24 and May 12 2021,” Arkham added.</p>\r\n<p>SpaceX CEO Elon Musk mentioned in a 2021 <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/112158/elon-musk-says-spacex-owns-bitcoin-and-he-owns-ethereum-in-jack-dorsey-talk">talk</a> that the rocket company owned bitcoin, but it wasn't known how much at the time since the firm is private. During the same 2021 event, Musk said that Tesla, the other Musk-led company known for its electric vehicles, had added $1.5 billion in bitcoin to the firm's balance sheet.</p>\r\n<p>Last year, the Wall Street Journal reported that SpaceX <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/246111/spacex-wrote-down-bitcoin-holdings-by-373-million-wsj">wrote down</a> its bitcoin holdings by $373 million.</p>\r\n<p>The Block reached out to Tesla and SpaceX for comment.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>