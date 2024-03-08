<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The U.S. Department of Justice said it will continue to pursue the extradition of Terraform Labs co-founder Kwon Do-hyeong from Montenegro, according to a Bloomberg report on Friday. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A Montenegrin high court </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281138/do-kwon-to-be-extradited-to-south-korea-after-court-reverses-extradition-to-us"><span style="font-weight: 400;">made a decision on Thursday</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> to extradite the former Terra chief to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281050/south-korea-requests-interpol-to-assist-with-do-kwons-extradition-reports"><span style="font-weight: 400;">South Korea</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, reversing a Feb.21 decision from another Montenegro court to send Do Kwon to the United States.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Kwon’s defense team had also expressed their preference to be sent to South Korea, while legal experts expressed concern about a possible acquittal or a light punishment from the South Korean court, Bloomberg </span><a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-03-08/us-to-contest-do-kwon-extradition-to-south-korea-in-crypto-case"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reported</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></p>\r\n<p>The U.S. also "continues to seek Kwon’s extradition in accordance with relevant international and bilateral agreements and Montenegrin law," said DOJ in the report.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Kwon’s extradition still awaits final approval from Andrej Milović, the Minister of Justice of Montenegro, according to South Korean news </span><a href="https://www.fnnews.com/news/202403080427466893"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reports</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, Terra’s co-founder Shin Hyun-seung and former finance chief Han Chang-jun are currently being tried in South Korea.</span></p>\r\n<h2><b>Collapse and arrest</b></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The former Terraform Labs CEO has been sought by U.S. and South Korean authorities for <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/279240/terraform-labs-do-kwon-to-miss-trial">fraud charges</a> stemming from the collapse of the Terra ecosystem in May 2022 — which wiped out around $40 billion of investor wealth in a matter of days.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Do Kwon was arrested in Montenegro last March, charged with using a fake passport in an attempt to leave the country, and was sentenced to four months in November. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">On multiple occasions, Kwon has denied the accusations that he and Terraform Labs deliberately defrauded investors.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>