<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Grayscale and Coinbase held another round of talks with federal regulators this week, making headway in the companies' plans to launch an ether spot exchange-traded fund. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The companies on Wednesday attempted to assuage the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) concerns about the safety of a spot ether ETF, which would expose investors to the price movements of the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Grayscale is in the process of converting its failed Ethereum Trust into an ETF, a move that could further widen investors' access to crypto-based investment options. </span></p>
<p>A <a href="https://www.sec.gov/comments/sr-nysearca-2023-70/srnysearca202370-442459-1130542.pdf">presentation by Coinbase</a> given at the meeting was posted on the SEC's website. </p>
<p>The talks came two months following the SEC's approval of over a dozen spot bitcoin ETFs, helping catapult several cryptocurrencies' prices to record highs and intensifying investors' demand for crypto investment products.</p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Both bitcoin and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281351/ether-surpasses-4000-usd">ether prices hit record highs</a> on Friday, surpassing $70,000 and $4,000 respectively.</span></p>