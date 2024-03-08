<p>The price of ether has reached $4,000 for the first time in over two years. This comes amid ongoing speculation that spot ether exchange-traded funds could be approved in the U.S.</p>\r\n<p>The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap is up 4% during the last 24 hours, 15% over the past week and 68% over the past month, according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248349/ethereum-eth-usd">price page</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Ether last traded at this level in December 2021, the month after it reached an <a href="https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/ETHUSD/?exchange=COINBASE">all-time high</a> of $4,868 on Coinbase. Ether subsequently fell 82% to a bear market low of $880 in June 2022, impacted by crypto market turmoil, including the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/279240/terraform-labs-do-kwon-to-miss-trial">collapse</a> of the Terra ecosystem and the subsequent bankruptcy of crypto exchange <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/256106/a-complete-timeline-of-ftx-from-alamedas-spiraling-debt-to-its-dramatic-implosion">FTX</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Meanwhile, the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/indices/top/277090/gmci-30-gm30">GM 30 Index</a>, representing a selection of the top 30 cryptocurrencies, increased by 3% to 150.04 over the last 24 hours.</p>\r\n<h2>Spot ether ETF speculation</h2>\r\n<p>With the spot bitcoin ETFs launching successfully in January, attention has turned toward another narrative for crypto markets: the prospect of a spot ether ETF in the U.S. Big-name firms, including <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/263626/fidelity-files-for-spot-ethereum-etf-says-approval-would-be-major-win-for-us-investors">Fidelity</a>, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/263299/blackrock-ethereum-etf-sec">BlackRock</a> and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/277223/franklin-templeton-takes-initial-step-for-spot-ethereum-etf-with-new-sec-filing">Franklin Templeton</a> have applied for a spot ether ETF over the past few months.</p>\r\n<p>Growing <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/271874/ethereum-etf-approval-may-ether-price-surge">speculation</a> over the potential approval of such products this year has seen the price of ether outperform that of bitcoin in 2024 — registering 73% year-to-date gains compared to bitcoin’s 60%.</p>\r\n<p>Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas recently <a href="https://twitter.com/WuBlockchain/status/1745312885298041012">suggested</a> a 70% possibility for approval by May 23 — the final deadline for the Securities and Exchange Commission to rule on a spot ether ETF application from Ark and 21Shares, the first that was filed.</p>\r\n<p>Balchunas’ view was shared by Standard Chartered at the time, with the bank <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/275174/sec-ethereum-etf-approval-may-standard-chartered-bank">predicting</a> ether could reach the $4,000 level if it mimicked bitcoin’s pre-spot ETF approval performance. However, investment bank TD Cowen previously said the SEC is <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/272514/sec-spot-ethereum-etf-td-cowen">unlikely</a> to approve spot ether ETFs "any time soon," and JPMorgan doesn't see more than a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/272417/spot-ethereum-etf-approval-chance-jpmorgan">50% chance</a> of a spot ether ETF approval by May.</p>\r\n<p>Earlier this week, Variant Fund Chief Legal Officer Jake Chervinsky added that the SEC’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/280434/spot-ether-etf-approvals-remain-uncertain">denial</a> of spot ether ETFs by the May deadline is more likely than people think — due to legal issues and the policy environment in Washington D.C.</p>\r\n<p>While many in the crypto community have cited BlackRock’s record of just <a href="https://x.com/EricBalchunas/status/1669691447996456963?s=20">one ETF denial</a> in its history as a positive indicator of a spot ether ETF approval, Chervinsky disagreed. “‘BlackRock always wins’ is a lazy bull take,” the former Compound Labs General Counsel said.</p>\r\n<p>In January, SEC Chair Gary Gensler <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/274333/gensler-says-secs-move-to-approve-spot-bitcoin-etfs-was-limited-despite-excitement-about-possible-ethereum-etfs">stated</a> that the agency’s approval of spot bitcoin ETFs was limited to the single cryptocurrency and “shouldn’t be read to be anything more than that.” Further uncertainties remain surrounding spot ether ETF approvals, given Gensler's stance that cryptocurrencies other than bitcoin are securities.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>