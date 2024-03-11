<p>The price of bitcoin has surpassed $71,200, an intraday jump of 2.4%, according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">price page</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Bitcoin has broken above the $70,000 mark for the second time in the last few days, first surpassing this milestone on March 8.</p>\r\n<p>Bitcoin’s price reached a high above $70,000 then, followed by a swift pullback to the mid-$68,000 range. Over a few days later, it has rebounded to $71,000, setting all-time highs.</p>\r\n<p>Bitcoin’s latest rally has been spurred by the arrival of spot Bitcoin ETFs in the US. These ETFs have acquired an additional 177,000 bitcoins since they launched, on top of the 621,000 that Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust — now an ETF — already had, managing 4% of all bitcoins in circulation.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/cumulative-spot-bitcoin-etf-volumes/embed" title="Cumulative Spot Bitcoin ETF Volumes" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>The amount of bitcoin entering circulation is also set to drop in little over a month's time. The Bitcoin halving is currently estimated for April 19 but that is subject to change. This will see block rewards drop from 12.5 bitcoin per block to 6.25. This will reduce the amount of bitcoin issued by day by around 900 bitcoin, worth around $73 million.</p>\r\n<p>Meanwhile, the largest cryptocurrency, ether (ETH), is trading <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248349/ethereum-eth-usd">shy of $4,000</a>, up 1.2% today at around $3,990. The <a href="https://www.theblock.co/indices/top/277090/gmci-30-gm30">GM 30 Index</a>, representing a selection of the top 30 cryptocurrencies, has increased by 1.75% to 154.6 in the past 24 hours.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>