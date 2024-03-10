Introducing GMCI Indices: Track the crypto market with confidence.
·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Reports
Prices
Indices
Podcasts
Events
Learn
Newsletters
Live
BTCUSD
$68,296.50 -1.75%
ETHUSD
$3,832.57 -2.00%
LTCUSD
$86.07 -2.45%
SOLUSD
$140.45 -12.15%