<p>Bitcoin's price isn't the only metric testing new all-time highs.</p>
<p>The Lightning Network, a second-layer payment protocol on Bitcoin designed to speed up payment transactions, has experienced a recent surge in U.S. Dollar capacity, gaining 37% in the last month alone, according to data from The Block. However, bitcoin capacity on the network fell 5% over the same period. </p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/bitcoin/lightning-networks-capacity-daily/embed" title="Lightning Network's Capacity" width="100%"></iframe></p>
<p>Currently, the Lightning Network has nearly $325 million in U.S. dollar capacity, a notable all-time high, while bitcoin capacity, currently at 4,680, is 17% lower than its all-time high, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/bitcoin/lightning-networks-capacity-daily">The Block's data</a>. The increase in capacity in U.S. dollar terms is somewhat unsurprising, as bitcoin tests <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/280357/bitcoin-price-breaks-above-previous-all-time-high-of-69000-after-846-days">new all-time high price levels</a>. Previous records for Lightning Network capacity also <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/208817/lightning-network-reaches-all-time-high-in-bitcoin-capacity">corresponded</a> with bitcoin's price rallying. </p>
<p>The Lightning Network's capacity refers to U.S. Dollars and bitcoin locked in bi-directional payment channels built over the Bitcoin blockchain, enabling quick, low-cost transactions, with final settlement on the Bitcoin blockchain. </p>
<p>David Marcus, CEO of enterprise-grade Lightning Network firm <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/225538/bitcoins-lightning-network-paypal" data-v-f87c67ca="">Lightspark</a>, highlighted the importance of building out the infrastructure and capacity of the network in an <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/236600/bitcoin-lightning-lightspark?utm_source=onecryptofeed&amp;utm_medium=social">episode of The Scoop podcast</a> last June. "Particularly because we can actually guarantee that even larger payments succeed on Lightning, which in the past has been pretty hard to achieve," Marcus told The Block. </p>