<p>Bitcoin's latest price rise has seen its market cap overtake that of silver, making it into the eighth largest asset in the world.</p>
<p>Bitcoin now has a market cap of $1.4 trillion, while silver only has a market cap of $1.3 trillion, according to CompaniesMarketCap <a href="https://companiesmarketcap.com/assets-by-market-cap/">data</a>.</p>
<p>The cryptocurrency remains behind Alphabet, with a market cap of $1.6 trillion. The asset with the largest market cap globally is still gold, at a size of $14.66 trillion.</p>
<p>Bitcoin's price increased by around 2.4% in the past 24 hours and was changing hands for $71,621 at 6:00 a.m. ET, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd" data-v-f87c67ca="">The Block's Price Page</a>.</p>

<div id="attachment_281609"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 724px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-281609" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/03/bitcoin-market-cap.png" alt="" width="714" height="532" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">The bitcoin price has crossed over the $71,000 mark. Image: The Block.</span></p></div>

<p>The increase in the price of <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281121/bitcoin-call-options-cluster-at-70000-shows-bullish-skew-analyst-says">bitcoin</a> comes comes after another successful week for spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). According to <a href="https://twitter.com/BitMEXResearch/status/1766360119644750335">data</a> from BitMEX Research, the total net flow into spot bitcoin ETFs since January 11 is now $9.59 billion. </p>
<p>BlackRock's spot bitcoin ETF, the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), has led the ETF race since its launch in January. According to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-flows">The Block's Data Dashboard</a>, it reached record daily inflows of $788.3 million on Wednesday, following bitcoin's new all-time high above $69,000.</p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-flows/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Flows" width="100%"></iframe></p>
<p> The <a href="https://www.theblock.co/indices/top/277090/gmci-30-gm30" data-v-f87c67ca="">GM 30 Index</a>, representing a selection of the top 30 cryptocurrencies, has increased by 1.89% to 156.28 in the past 24 hours.</p>