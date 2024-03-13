<p class="p1"><span class="s1">A U.S. district judge has denied motions from crypto exchange Gemini and crypto lender Genesis to dismiss a case brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission over the Gemini Earn program. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Judge Edgardo Ramos said in an <a href="https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.nysd.592343/gov.uscourts.nysd.592343.54.0.pdf">order</a> in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on Wednesday that the SEC "plausibly alleged" that both Genesis Global Capital, LLC and Gemini Trust Company, LLC offered and sold unregistered securities. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The judge cited the Howey Test and Reves Test, which lay out a multi-factor test to determine whether an asset falls under the securities laws.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"Under both Howey and Reves, the SEC has plausibly alleged that Defendants offered and sold unregistered securities through the Gemini Earn program," Judge Ramos said. "As a result, Defendants’ motions to dismiss are DENIED." </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s1">A year in the making</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s2">The SEC </span><span class="s3">first <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/201805/sec-charges-gemini-and-genesis-for-unregistered-offering"><span class="s4">charged</span></a> Genesis and Gemini in January 2023 for the unregistered offer and sale of securities to retail investors through Gemini Earn. In 2021, the Winklevoss twins-led company launched Gemini Earn, allowing Gemini customers to loan their crypto to now-bankrupt Genesis Global Capital, LLC and <a href="https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gemini-launches-gemini-earn-a-new-way-to-earn-interest-on-crypto-assets-301219887.html"><span class="s4">earn</span></a> up to 7.4 percent APY. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">In the complaint, the SEC said Gemini Earn investors "reasonably expected to profit from the efforts of defendants." </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"The complaint sufficiently alleges that Gemini Earn investors had an expectation of profits," Judge Ramos said on Wednesday. "Defendants marketed Gemini Earn as an investment opportunity and publicly touted investors’ ability to earn returns." </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Genesis and Gemini <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/232488/genesis-gemini-seek-dismissal-of-sec-lawsuit-over-lending-product"><span class="s5">sought</span></a> to dismiss the SEC's lawsuit in May and argued that the assets involved were not securities. Genesis argued that Gemini Earn involved the creation of loans, not securities.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Gemini and Genesis' parent company, Digital Currency Group, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>