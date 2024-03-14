<p>EigenLayer, the high-profile, Ethereum restaking project, has published a roadmap outlining its plans to launch its mainnet.</p>\r\n<p>"Our primary focus remains a smooth launch that prioritizes both security and performance," Eigen Labs said in a <a href="https://www.blog.eigenlayer.xyz/eigenlayer-mainnet-preparation-for-launch/">blog post</a> published Thursday. "To achieve this, we're introducing a multi-phased approach starting now and ongoing for the next several weeks."</p>\r\n<p>Last month, venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz invested $100 million in Eigen Labs, the core development team behind EigenLayer. The project's total value of assets deposited <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/280310/eigenlayers-total-value-locked-surpasses-10-billion">surpassed $10 billion</a> earlier this month.</p>\r\n<p>EigenLayer's protocol allows users to re-stake validators' ether stakes natively or via liquid staking tokens, allocating those funds to economically secure third-party protocols.</p>\r\n<p>The project's ramp-up to the mainnet involves initiating its final testnet on Ethereum's Holesky testnet that will be "operational soon," it said in its post. During a "stage 2" testnet on Goerli, 6,000 operators tested the network. Now, because "Goerli is no longer actively supported by the Ethereum client teams," the final EigenLayer testnet is moving to Holesky, Eigen Labs also said.</p>\r\n<h2>EigenLayer mainnet's ramp up</h2>\r\n<p>As the organization ramps up to EigenLayer's mainnet launch, Eigen Labs said that its "webapp and all contracts on the mainnet will be paused to facilitate a controlled deployment and onboarding of operators onto the network." Eigen Labs added, "This temporary halt in deposits and withdrawals will help ensure a smooth transition."</p>\r\n<p>Gradually, operators will be able to register on the mainnet, the organization also said.</p>\r\n<p>Roughly a year ago, Eigen Labs closed a $50 million Series A funding round led by Blockchain Capital with participation from Coinbase Ventures and Polychain Capital, among others. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>