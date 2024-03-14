<p><span data-v-f87c67ca="">Worldcoin</span> released the results of a report on Thursday, which argues that the project preserves people's privacy. The audit comes as a Spanish court upheld a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281009/spain-bans-worldcoin-for-up-to-three-months-amid-broader-investigation">temporary ban</a> prohibiting Worldcoin from operating in the European country earlier this week.</p>\r\n<p><span data-v-f87c67ca="">The project's main contributor Tools for Humanity, co-created by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, "engaged" the security firm Trail of Bits to audit</span> Worldcoin's procedures. Worldcoin uses an iris-scanning Orb to prove people are human. </p>\r\n<p>Trail of Bits's report found, among other things, that Worldcoin's Orbs do not store people's personal information, and that all that is uploaded from the device is a user's "iris code." People who have their irises scanned by the Orb receive Worldcoin's native WLD token. The project has more than 4.2 million sign-ups, according to Worldcoin's website.</p>\r\n<p>Trail of Bits, headquartered in New York, has been operating since 2012. The firm provides technical assessments and advisory services, <a href="https://github.com/trailofbits/publications/blob/master/reviews/2023-08-worldcoin-orb-securityreview.pdf">according to the report</a>.</p>\r\n<h2>Worldcoin wants to 'improve trust' online</h2>\r\n<p>"Privacy and security are central to the Worldcoin project’s mission of building the largest decentralized identity network of real humans to improve trust online and access to the global economy," said Vlada Labzeyeva, chief of staff at Tools for Humanity.</p>\r\n<p>Since its first launch, Worldcoin has faced scrutiny in various countries, including India, Brazil, and France.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>