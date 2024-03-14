D2X crypto derivatives trading platform raises $10 million in Series A fundraise

D2X secured $10 million in a Series A funding round led by Point72 Ventures shortly after receiving unprecedented approval from Dutch regulators to operate a crypto derivatives trading platform in the Netherlands. The funding round, which concluded on Monday and was announced on Thursday, also saw participation from GSR Markets, Tioga Capital, Fortino Capital, Jabre Capital Partners, Picus Capital, and TRGC, the company said in a statement.

The Amsterdam-based exchange, set to launch in the second financial quarter of 2024, has secured the money as it works to establish a foothold in the European market. The company bills itself as the first regulated crypto derivatives trading platform to operate seven days per week in the EU, focusing on serving institutional investors.

D2X's new license, issued by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM), will enable the exchange to operate under MiCA, the EU’s regulatory framework for digital assets. According to the EU's webpage, the fresh framework goes into full effect at the end of this year.