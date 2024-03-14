D2X crypto derivatives trading platform raises $10 million in Series A fundraise

Companies • March 14, 2024, 2:34PM EDT
Published 1 minute earlier on
The Block

Quick Take

  • Netherlands-based D2X has raised $10 million in a Series A funding round led by Point 72 Ventures. 

D2X secured $10 million in a Series A funding round led by Point72 Ventures shortly after receiving unprecedented approval from Dutch regulators to operate a crypto derivatives trading platform in the Netherlands.

The funding round, which concluded on Monday and was announced on Thursday, also saw participation from GSR Markets, Tioga Capital, Fortino Capital, Jabre Capital Partners, Picus Capital, and TRGC, the company said in a statement.

The Amsterdam-based exchange, set to launch in the second financial quarter of 2024, has secured the money as it works to establish a foothold in the European market. The company bills itself as the first regulated crypto derivatives trading platform to operate seven days per week in the EU, focusing on serving institutional investors.

THE SCOOP

Keep up with the latest news, trends, charts and views on crypto and DeFi with a new biweekly newsletter from The Block's Frank Chaparro

By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

D2X's new license, issued by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM), will enable the exchange to operate under MiCA, the EU’s regulatory framework for digital assets. According to the EU's webpage, the fresh framework goes into full effect at the end of this year.


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

About Author

Elizabeth Napolitano is a data reporter covering business and technology news, with a focus on cryptocurrencies. Prior to joining The Block, Elizabeth reported on BigTech, AI, crypto and videogames for CBS Moneywatch. As a CoinDesk reporter, she covered DeFi, NFTs and U.S. courts. She holds an MA in Journalism from CUNY. Follow her on X: @LizKNapolitano

Editor

To contact the editor of this story:
Lawrence Lewitinn at