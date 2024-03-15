<p class="p1"><span class="s1">U.S. prosecutors are asking the courts to imprison former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried for up to 50 years, according to a memo filed on Friday.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Bankman-Fried, who is set to be sentenced on March 28, should be in prison for 40 to 50 years, according to a memo signed by U.S. Attorney Damian Williams in the U.S District Court for the Southern District of New York. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"With all the advantages conferred by a comfortable upbringing, an MIT education, a prestigious start to his career in finance, and a worthy idea for a startup business, Bankman-Fried could have pursued the rewarding, productive, and altruistic life he has sketched out in his sentencing submission," prosecutors said. "But instead, his life in recent years has been one of unmatched greed and hubris; of ambition and rationalization; and courting risk and gambling repeatedly with other people’s money. And even now Bankman-Fried refuses to admit what he did was wrong." </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">According to a February court filing, Bankman-Fried's lawyers asked for the former executive's prison sentence to be between 63 and 78 months. Last month, Bankman-Fried's family members wrote to the court about <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/279630/sam-bankman-frieds-family-and-jail-bunkmate-appeal-for-leniency-in-sentencing-citing-safety-concerns"><span class="s2">concerns</span></a> they had about their son being in prison. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">Bankman-Fried was found guilty in November by a jury in New York of all seven criminal counts of defrauding the customers, lenders and investors of FTX.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>