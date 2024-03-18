<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Global cryptocurrency exchange Binance has requested prime brokers, such as FalconX and Hidden Road, to ramp up their screening processes of clients to prevent having U.S. investors on the exchange, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">As prime brokers mainly service institutional investors, the range of information demanded from clients includes the geographic locations of their offices, founders and employees, according to the </span><a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-03-19/binance-tasks-prime-brokers-with-checks-to-root-out-us-investors"><span style="font-weight: 400;">report</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. They also require clients to have the information attested to confirm its accuracy.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The crypto exchange has been asking prime brokers to require additional information for their clients since around the time Binance pleaded guilty to U.S. charges in November, the report said.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Binance did not immediately respond to The Block’s request for comment.</span></p>\r\n<h2><b>Binance after guilty plea</b></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Binance and its former CEO Changpeng Zhao admitted to violating the Bank Secrecy Act last year. The U.S. Department of Justice had announced a settlement with Binance on alleged money laundering, fraud and sanctions violations, resulting in the exchange paying a $4.3 billion fine. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Changpeng Zhao made Binance, the company he founded and ran as CEO, into the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world by targeting U.S. customers, but refused to comply with U.S. law,” Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri of the DOJ’s criminal division said in an announcement last November.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Binance’s U.S. arm, which was hit with a lawsuit from the Securities and Exchange Commission in June last year along with Binance and Zhao, claimed that it </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/280785/binance-us-layoffs-revenue-falloff-sec-lawsuit"><span style="font-weight: 400;">had to cut over two-thirds of its staff</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> after a 75% decline in revenue following the enforcement action.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, the global exchange appears to have grown stronger since Zhao’s guilty plea and subsequent step-down, as its total value locked has </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/283141/binance-users-assets-100-billion-usd"><span style="font-weight: 400;">increased from $67 billion to $112.5 billion</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> since November, according to </span><a href="https://defillama.com/protocol/binance-cex"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> from DefiLlama. This may be attributed to the record-breaking surge in bitcoin value over the past few months.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Binance still stands as the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world in terms of trading volume, according to </span><a href="https://coinmarketcap.com/rankings/exchanges/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">CoinMarketCap data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>