<p>The price of bitcoin fell below the $64,000 mark during early-day trading on Tuesday, as market volatility triggered a surge in liquidations of leveraged cryptocurrency positions.</p>

<p data-v-f87c67ca="">The value of the largest cryptocurrency by market cap decreased by over 6% in the past 24 hours, trading at $63,116 at 5:10 a.m. ET.</p>

<div id="attachment_283294"class="wp-caption aligncenter" style="max-width: 731px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-283294 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/03/bitoin-drops-8-percent.png" alt="bitcoin price" width="721" height="507" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">The price of bitcoin has dropped over 6% in the past 24 hours. Image: The Block.</span></p></div>

<p data-v-f87c67ca="">The price correction over the past day led to substantial liquidation of long positions on centralized exchanges. This volatility resulted in the liquidation of more than $162 million in bitcoin positions, with the majority ($134 million) being longs, according to CoinGlass <a href="https://www.coinglass.com/LiquidationData" data-v-f87c67ca="">data</a>.</p>
<p data-v-f87c67ca="">The second-largest crypto, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/282899/ether-spot-etf-end-of-may-approval-odds-plummet-to-28-on-polymarket">ether</a>, also experienced a 9.5% downturn over the past day — now standing at $3,248 at 5:10 a.m. ET. SOL, the native coin of the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/283106/solana-dexs-hold-market-share-of-decentralized-trading-volume">Solana</a> network, was hit harder, sliding by over 12% in the same period, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/prices" data-v-f87c67ca="">The Block's Prices Page</a>.</p>
<p data-v-f87c67ca="">The overall crypto market experienced over $515 million in liquidated long positions in the last 24 hours, contributing to a total of $620 million in liquidations across various centralized exchanges, the data show.</p>
<p data-v-f87c67ca="">Liquidations occur when a trader's position is forcibly closed due to a lack of funds to cover losses. This happens when market movements are unfavorable to the trader's position, leading to the depletion of their initial margin or collateral.</p>