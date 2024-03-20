<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The price of bitcoin dropped to its lowest point in the past two weeks — falling 5.18% in the past 24 hours to trade at $61,380 as of 1:50 p.m. Hong Kong time, according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/prices"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block’s Price Page</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. Ether fell 7.8% to $3,090.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">While the two largest cryptocurrencies have fallen back to their value in the last week of February, all other top 10 non-stablecoin crypto tokens in terms of market capitalization have also declined on Wednesday in Asia.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The price fall coincided with significant outflows from spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). On Tuesday, U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs experienced $326.2 million in outflows, the largest since their debut. GBTC alone saw $444 million exit the fund, while other ETFs saw weaker inflows, according to </span><a href="https://farside.co.uk/?p=1321"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> from Farside.</span></p>\r\n<h2><b>Move to Solana</b></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Aside from ETF outflows, BTC Markets’ Head of Marketing and Communications Rachael Lucas told The Block that “speculative shifts to smaller coins like SOL and AVAX, and meme coins like WIF” have contributed to bitcoin’s drop.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Accompanied by a $700,000 </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/282323/solana-memecoin-dogwifihat-to-grace-las-vegas-skyline-after-650000-raise"><span style="font-weight: 400;">advertisement on the Vegas sphere</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, memecoins on Solana such as dogwifhat and Slerf have experienced feverish popularity, driving the network’s on-chain volumes and fees to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/282993/solana-memecoin-volume-fees-highs"><span style="font-weight: 400;">record highs</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Economist Alex Krüger also wrote on </span><a href="https://twitter.com/krugermacro/status/1770240971223007251"><span style="font-weight: 400;">X</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that the Solana mania “went too far,” noting that there has been too much leverage in crypto, which contributed the most to the decline.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Ethereum's price is tied to Bitcoin's, while delays in SEC decisions on proposed Ether ETFs by Hashdex and ARK 21Shares increase uncertainty, and Grayscale considers adding staking to its Ether ETF application,” BTC Markets’ Lucas added.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The global cryptocurrency market capitalization fell 4.5% in the past 24 hours to $2.42 trillion, according to </span><a href="https://www.coingecko.com/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">CoinGecko</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>